Despite suing Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, Angel Hernandez is slated to umpire the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres this week. In 2017, Hernandez sued the league and claimed that he hadn't been assigned to umpire a World Series since 2005 or promoted to lead a crew.

The case is currently in the pretrial stages in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

In 2020, Hernandez was made an interim crew chief after a dozen umpires elected to sit out as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Mark Carlson, Jerry Meals, Bill Miller, and Mark Wegner will serve as the crew chiefs for the NLDS. Hernandez had three calls that were overturned during the 2018 American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Hernandez is slated to be the first base umpire during Tuesday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Hernandez will be joined by a crew of Lance Barrett (home plate), Miller (second base), Doug Eddings (third base), Alfonso Marquez (left field), and Quinn Wolcott (right field).

Upon the conclusion of the Division Series, umpires are eligible to work the World Series, so Hernandez could get that opportunity.