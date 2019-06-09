Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker throws first no-hitter in Super Regionals history, gets shoutout from David Price
Rocker recorded 19 strikeouts against Duke to keep the Commodores' season alive
Vanderbilt freshman right-hander Kumar Rocker pitched the first no-hitter in a Super Regional in NCAA Tournament history on Saturday. In the win or go home game, Vanderbilt defeated Duke 3-0, forcing a Game 3 in the Nashville Super Regional.
Rocker's no-hitter was also just the 8th no-hitter in NCAA Tournament history.
Rocker finished the game with 19 strikeouts. No MLB pitcher has ever struck out more than 17 in a no-hitter (Max Scherzer, Nolan Ryan). Rucker's 19 strikeouts broke Vanderbilt's NCAA Tournament record of 17 set by David Price in 2007. Speaking of which, Price gave a shoutout to Rocker on Twitter after the game:
Rocker, 19, skipped last summer's MLB Draft and he instead chose to play for Vanderbilt to join a program known for developing premier pitching talents, like current MLB pitchers Price, Mike Minor, Sonny Gray and Walker Buehler. He will have to postpone his professional career for at least three years, which is required by prospects attending college.
Vanderbilt (53-11) and Duke (35-26) will face each other for Game 3 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The winner will advance to the College World Series. You can find the full NCAA Tournament schedule and matchups here, as well as a printable bracket.
