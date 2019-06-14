College World Series 2019: Printable bracket for NCAA baseball tournament as the field in Omaha narrows to eight

Sixty-four teams opened the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament, but now we're down to the final eight for the much-anticipated College World Series.

Top-ranked No. 1 seeds like UCLA, Georgia and Georgia Tech are long gone, and we're left with the final section of this year's tournament bracket, featuring the following contenders:

Arkansas (46-18), last seen in the 2018 College World Series

Auburn (38-26), last seen in 1997

Florida State (41-21), last seen in 2017

Louisville (49-16), last seen in 2017

Michigan (46-20), last seen in 1984

Mississippi State (51-13), last seen in 2018

Texas Tech (44-18), last seen in 2018

Vanderbilt (54-11), last seen in 2015

Among the final eight teams, only Vanderbilt and Michigan have ever captured national titles, the Commodores winning it all in 2014 and the Wolverines capturing championships in both 1953 and 1962.

Split into 16 four-team double-elimination regionals, this year's bracket originally featured 16 teams advancing to eight two-team Super Regionals, with the tourney ultimately concluding with Omaha's College World Series from June 15-26.

Find below a printable 2019 NCAA Division Baseball Championship bracket:

NCAA

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.