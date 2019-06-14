College World Series 2019: Printable bracket for NCAA baseball tournament as the field in Omaha narrows to eight
Get your official 2019 tourney bracket right here as we approach the College World Series
Sixty-four teams opened the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament, but now we're down to the final eight for the much-anticipated College World Series.
Top-ranked No. 1 seeds like UCLA, Georgia and Georgia Tech are long gone, and we're left with the final section of this year's tournament bracket, featuring the following contenders:
- Arkansas (46-18), last seen in the 2018 College World Series
- Auburn (38-26), last seen in 1997
- Florida State (41-21), last seen in 2017
- Louisville (49-16), last seen in 2017
- Michigan (46-20), last seen in 1984
- Mississippi State (51-13), last seen in 2018
- Texas Tech (44-18), last seen in 2018
- Vanderbilt (54-11), last seen in 2015
Among the final eight teams, only Vanderbilt and Michigan have ever captured national titles, the Commodores winning it all in 2014 and the Wolverines capturing championships in both 1953 and 1962.
Split into 16 four-team double-elimination regionals, this year's bracket originally featured 16 teams advancing to eight two-team Super Regionals, with the tourney ultimately concluding with Omaha's College World Series from June 15-26.
Which team wins the 2019 College World Series? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine to see Micah Roberts' picks, all from the legendary expert who has set lines in Vegas for two decades.
Find below a printable 2019 NCAA Division Baseball Championship bracket:
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
2019 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
