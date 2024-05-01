The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida on the injured list on Wednesday ahead of their game against the San Francisco Giants, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Yoshida jammed his left hand on Sunday, requiring him to leave the Red Sox's series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Yoshida, 30, had hit .275/.348/.388 (107 OPS+) with two home runs and 11 RBI over his first 24 games. The injury came at a bad time, as he had been in the process of warming up. Over his previous six games, he'd batted .533/.611/.800 with two extra-base hits.

The Red Sox have not yet announced a corresponding roster move, but Cotillo suggested they were expected to sign veteran first baseman Dominic Smith to a big-league deal. Smith, 28, opted out of his minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, suggesting he had an opportunity to join a MLB roster. Smith spent last season as a member of the Washington Nationals. He hit .254/.326/.366 (93 OPS+). For his career, he has a 97 OPS+.

The Red Sox also announced Wednesday that they have acquired infielder Zack Short after he was designated by the Mets.

Yoshida's injury is the latest in a long line for the Red Sox. They're also currently without starting pitchers Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock, as well as starting first baseman Triston Casas, second baseman Vaughn Grissom, and shortstop Trevor Story.

According to Baseball Prospectus' data, the Red Sox are one of a handful of teams to already amass more than 300 days lost to injury this season. Coincidentally, that group includes two of Boston's division rivals, in the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Nevertheless, the Red Sox enter Wednesday with a 17-13 record on the year, putting them 2 1/2 games back in the American League East.