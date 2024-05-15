The Los Angeles Dodgers shelled out big money this offseason to ensure that they'd get back into the NL pennant and World Series conversations, and their additions certainly appear to be panning out thus far. Shohei Ohtani has a 1.108 OPS, Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with 36 RBI, Tyler Glasnow is 6-1 with a 2.53 ERA and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is 4-1 with a 3.21 ERA. Those players have also become reliable options for MLB DFS lineups and using the Dodgers in an MLB DFS stack is certainly on the table with the Giants sending Logan Webb to the mound.

The Dodgers have a .942 team OPS in their careers against Webb and Mookie Betts is 14 for 33 in his career against Webb, while Freddie Freeman is 13 for 29 off the Giants' ace. They'll both be popular options in the MLB DFS player pool, but putting together a Dodgers stack will require you to make serious sacrifices elsewhere in your lineups. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Yankees DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Stanton went 2-for-5 with a home run, returning 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 15. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter at $3,000 on DraftKings and $2,000 on FanDuel. The 38-year-old spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Cardinals and is back in St. Louis after playing for the Yankees and the Padres the last two seasons.

After missing more than a month with an oblique strain, the Cardinals have inserted him into the leadoff spot in their lineup and he's continued to have an impact. He's on a five-game hitting streak entering Wednesday's action and is 7-for-23 on the season. He'll take on Angels starter Griffin Canning tonight, who enters the contest with a 5.75 ERA.

McClure is also rostering Rangers shortstop Corey Seager at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 30-year-old was the runner-up in AL MVP voting despite missing 43 games last season and then went on to win World Series MVP honors while leading the Rangers to a title as a wildcard. He finished the year with a 1.013 OPS and had 33 home runs with 96 RBI.

He only has a .667 OPS in 2024 but he does have five home runs and 16 RBI and his .260 BABIP is 57 points below his career average and 80 points below what it was a season ago. Over the last seven days, Seager has a .957 OPS and expected Guardians starter Carlos Carrasco has a 5.36 ERA on the season while giving up two home runs or more in three of his last four starts. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 15, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.