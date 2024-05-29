The New York Yankees made a pair of notable roster moves ahead of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, returning veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu and reliever Ian Hamilton to the active roster. The Yankees had previously farmed out reliever Yoendrys Gomez to clear one roster spot; the other active roster spot was vacated by infielder Kevin Smith, who elected free agency after rejecting an outright assignment to the minor leagues. (Smith had been brought to the majors a few days back after Jon Berti was placed on the injured list.)

LeMahieu, 35, is batting ninth and playing third base on Tuesday night in his season debut. He had been sidelined since spring training after suffering a broken foot on a foul ball. LeMahieu subsequently experienced soreness in that foot when he attempted to return the first time in late April. He tried again in mid-May, appearing in six minor-league games as part of a rehab assignment.

LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star and two-time batting champion, has hit .258/.345/.375 (101 OPS+) with 37 home runs and 10 stolen bases over the last three seasons. He figures to serve as New York's most-days third baseman; the Yankees had previously used a timeshare involving Oswaldo Cabrera and Berti, with Cabrera getting the greater share of playing time at the hot corner.

Hamilton, 28, has not pitched since May 17 on account of being placed on the designated COVID-19 injured list. In 19 appearances this season, he's compiled a 3.18 ERA (128 ERA+) and a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 22 innings. Hamilton has slotted into a high-leverage role after initially being signed as a minor-league free agent prior to the 2023 season.

The Yankees will enter play on Tuesday with a 37-18 record on the season, putting them in first place in the American League East. They lead the Baltimore Orioles by 1 1/2 games.