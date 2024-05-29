San Diego Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada extended his consecutive strikeouts streak to 13 batters in a row as part of a win against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night (box score). Estrada's streak is believed to be the longest such streak since at least 1961, according to MLB's Sarah Langs.

Previously, that distinction had belonged to Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado, who struck out 11 batters in a row last season.

Estrada, 25, entered Tuesday having made 11 appearances for the Padres this season. He had compiled a 0.59 ERA (668 ERA+) and a 6.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In addition to striking out all three batters he faced against the Marlins, he also punched out all five batters he faced last time out, on Sunday, against the New York Yankees. Additionally, he struck out five of the seven batters he faced on May 23 against the Cincinnati Reds.

In other words, Estrada hasn't been used for a few hitters here and there -- most of his damage during this stretch has been spread across multi-inning stints.

Estrada happened to be CBS Sports' pick back in the preseason for San Diego's breakout player of the year. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Last spring, we expected Estrada to take a big role in the Cubs bullpen on the strength of his explosive rising fastball. That didn't take place. Instead, he struggled with his location in a worrisome way, walking 38 batters in 38 2/3 innings across Triple-A and the majors. Estrada was claimed off waivers by the Padres in November. We're not sure if they'll be able to help him throw more strikes, but last season was so uncharacteristic of him that we're going to hold out hope for at least another year.

The Padres are now 30-28 on the season, and they host the Marlins again on Wednesday.