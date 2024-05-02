Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler had Tommy John surgery in late August of 2022, followed by lengthy rehab along with setbacks last fall and this past spring. This coming Monday, he's set to return to a big-league mound for the first time since June 10, 2022, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday night (via The Athletic). Buehler will be facing the Marlins.

Buehler, 29, is a two-time All-Star who finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in 2021, when he was 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 212 strikeouts in 207 2/3 innings. He only managed 65 innings in 12 starts the following season and we haven't seen him since. This is a big year for Buehler, individually, too, because he's set to hit free agency after the season.

In his six rehab starts, Buehler has a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. He's walked nine in his 21 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts. He went through bouts of not being able to throw strikes and also got knocked around a little, but remember, rehab starts are about building up to readiness much more than performance. Plus, last time out, Buehler allowed only one run in five innings with zero walks and five strikeouts. He did give up seven hits, but still worked well around them.

The Dodgers have had some rotation issues. As expected, Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May haven't made a single start. Plus, Bobby Miller is on the injured list after making just three starts. Fill-in types James Paxton and Gavin Stone have made five starts apiece, so of the Dodgers' top five starters, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been the only full-timers. Glasnow has been amazing and, really, so has Yamamoto since a disaster of a first start.

As things stand, despite a pitching staff ravaged by injuries, the Dodgers rank eighth in the majors with a 3.48 rotation ERA. Now they'll get Buehler back and hope for Miller and then Kershaw to help fill things in as the year progresses.

The Dodgers are 20-13 and have a 4 1/2 game lead in the NL West.