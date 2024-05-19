The San Diego Padres battle the Atlanta Braves in the second of a four-game series on Sunday Night Baseball in Atlanta. San Diego posted a 3-1 win on Friday, before Saturday's game was washed away by rain. The teams will close out their series with a doubleheader on Monday. The Padres (23-24), second in the National League West, have lost four of their past six games. The Braves (26-15), second in the NL East, have lost three of five.

First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Braves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Braves vs. Padres picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 7 of the 2024 MLB season on a profitable 115-91 run on top-rated MLB picks dating back to last season, and it has excelled on top-rated run-line picks during that span, going 20-8 (+708). Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Braves money line: San Diego -101, Atlanta -119

Padres vs. Braves over-under: 9 runs

Padres vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+164)

SD: The Padres are 5-2 in their last seven games on the road

ATL: The Braves are 1-4 in their last five games against an opponent from the NL West

Padres vs. Braves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Bryce Elder (1-1, 4.79 ERA) to the mound. Elder has pitched well in all but one game, an 11-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 4. In his last outing, he received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets on May 12. In 5.1 innings, he allowed just two earned runs and seven hits, while striking out six. His best game was a 3-0 win over Miami on April 22. In 6.2 innings of work, he scattered eight hits, while striking out four.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has been on a tear and enters the game on a 10-game hitting streak. In the loss to the Mets on May 12, he was 2-for-3 with two RBI. In a 4-1 win against the Mets a night earlier, he was 2-for-4 with a double. In 41 games this season, Ozuna is hitting .325 with 12 homers, 41 RBI and 24 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Padres

Right-hander Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.43 ERA) will start for San Diego. He has won his last three starts. In a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 12, he pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, while striking out seven. In a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on May 6, he pitched five innings, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Outfielder Jurickson Profar is on a six-game hitting streak. In Friday's 3-1 win at Atlanta, he was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. He has 10 multi-hit games on the year, including a 4-for-4 performance with two RBI in a 6-2 win over Cincinnati on May 1. In 18 career games against Atlanta, he has registered four doubles, one homer and four RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Braves vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Padres vs. Braves, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's 115-91 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.