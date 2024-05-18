New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil set a franchise single-game rookie record on Saturday, striking out 14 batters in a 6-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox (box score). The Yankees, who received two home runs as part of a four-hit effort from star outfielder Juan Soto, extended their winning streak to six.

Gil allowed just one run on five hits and a walk. He generated a game-high 22 swinging strikes, including 12 on his four-seam fastball and seven on his changeup. Gil's heater averaged 96.9 mph on the afternoon and maxed out at 99.7 mph.

The Yankees' rookie record previously belonged to Orlando Hernández, who struck out 13 batters in August 1998 against the Texas Rangers. Hernández, known as "El Duque", coincidentally threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Saturday's contest.

Gil, 25, entered Saturday having compiled a 2.51 ERA (156 ERA+) and a 1.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first eight starts this season. It's worth noting that Gil's inclusion in New York's starting rotation stemmed from ace Gerrit Cole requiring a lengthy IL stint. (Cole, for his part, has made progress in his recovery process.) Gil has now allowed one run or fewer in four consecutive starts.

Gil, by the way, took the opportunity after Saturday's contest to credit Cole for his success. "I have a great professor in Gerrit Cole," he told reporters through an interpreter. "He's always around and always giving me pointers."

The Yankees came into play on Saturday with a 31-15 record on the young season, putting them in first place in the American League East by a game. The Yankees and White Sox will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon.