The New York Mets attempted to sign first baseman Pete Alonso to an extension last summer, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Sherman notes that the offer was for seven years and $158 million, and would've covered both his final year of arbitration eligibility plus six free-agent seasons.

It's worth noting that the Mets have since changed management teams. Billy Eppler, then the general manager, is no longer part of the organization. Former Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns has since been installed as the top baseball operations executive.

Had Alonso signed that pact, it would've ranked as the third most lucrative contract for a first baseman since the end of the 2019 season. Only Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (eight years, $168 million) and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers (six years, $162 million) have signed richer contracts. (Olson's was an extension.)

Alonso, 29, will qualify for free agency at season's end barring an extension. He's been one of the franchise's most productive and recognizable faces since debuting in 2019. In parts of six seasons, he's compiled a .249/.340/.524 slash line (136 OPS+) with 202 home runs. His contributions have been worth an estimated 17.7 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

Alonso has made three All-Star Games and has won a pair of Home Run Derby events. He also won the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year Award behind a 53-homer effort.

Back in March, Mets owner Steven Cohen insinuated that he didn't expect to have serious talks with Alonso on a new deal before season's end. "We haven't had any discussion and I think at this point, for Pete, it's best for him to go and have a great year and not be distracted," he told reporters.