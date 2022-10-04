Albert Pujols' milestone-rich final season in Major League Baseball continued apace on Monday, as he claimed sole possession of second place on the the all-time RBI list. Coming into Monday night's game in Pittsburgh, Pujols had been tied with Babe Ruth at 2,214 RBI.

In fitting fashion, Pujols' history-making ribbie came on a home run -- the 703rd home run of his career. Here's a look at Pujols' blast off Brad Keller of the Pirates -- the 458th different pitcher whom Pujols has homered off of in his career:

The two-run shot gives Pujols a career tally of 2,216 RBI, and the only one in front of him on that list is Hank Aaron with 2,297. Pujols obviously won't catch Aaron, but even to be mentioned in tandem with such a baseball luminary speaks volumes about the breadth and excellence of Pujols' career.

This marks Pujols' 24th home run of this, his age-42 season, and he's reached that figure in just 305 at-bats. Of those 24 home runs, 17 have come since Aug. 10. Despite being highly productive in 2022 -- he's now slashing .269/.344/.5551 on the season -- Pujols has insisted he'll proceed with his stated plans to retire at season's end.

Pujols' production this year has been vital to the Cardinals' winning the National League Central, and on top of all the milestones his greatest hope is no doubt that he wins a third World Series ring with St. Louis.