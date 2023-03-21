The 2023 World Baseball Classic comes to a close Tuesday night in Miami with a highly anticipated matchup: Team USA vs. Japan. It's Shohei Ohtani and his unbeaten Japanese squad vs. Mike Trout and the high-powered American lineup, meaning one of those superstar Angels teammates will be lifting a trophy. The 2023 WBC has been memorable thanks to upsets, a historic perfect game, late-inning comebacks and, unfortunately, some major injuries.

This year's WBC is the fifth installment of the tournament, and it will have a familiar winner. Either Japan will capture gold for the third time, or the U.S. will win its second straight title and join Japan as the only nation with multiple WBC championships.

There is a lot on the line in Tuesday's title game. But before we find out who will be the defending champions entering the 2026 World Baseball Classic, let's take a look back at WBC history. Here's a full list of the event's winners, the runner-up and tournament MVP. (Note: The 2021 World Baseball Classic was pushed back to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

List of World Baseball Classic winners

2006

Winner: Japan

Japan Runner-up : Cuba

: Cuba World Baseball Classic MVP: Daisuke Matsuzaka

Daisuke Matsuzaka led Japan to the inaugural WBC title in 2006. Getty Images

2009

Winner: Japan

Japan Runner-up : South Korea

: South Korea World Baseball Classic MVP: Daisuke Matsuzaka

2013

Winner: Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Runner-up : Puerto Rico

: Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic MVP: Robinson Canó

Robinson Canó was tournament MVP for the Dominican Republic in 2013. Getty Images

2017

Winner: United States

United States Runner-up : Puerto Rico

: Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic MVP: Marcus Stroman