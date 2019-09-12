Yankees ace Luis Severino has two good innings and two not so good ones in rehab start
Severino allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, though only one run was earned
The Yankees have been without their presumed top starting pitcher for all of 2019 due to injuries to his throwing side rotator cuff and lat muscle, but he's on the comeback trail now and pitched in a rehab outing for the Double-A Trenton Thunder on Wednesday night.
Severino looked great through two innings.
In the first, he went strikeout, double, groundout and flyout. In the second, he struck out all three batters he saw and surely Yankees fans were giddy at this point.
Then things kind of unraveled a little. The third started with a double and a flyout, then a single that scored a run. An error on the throw home allowed another run to score. After a flyout, there was an RBI triple and the batter also scored on another error. Next inning, Severino gave up a triple and a sac fly and was removed from the game.
The final line: 3 2/3 innings, five hits, four runs, one earned run, zero walks and four strikeouts.
The missed bats were definitely a good thing, especially striking out four in the first two innings.
The best guess here is after the first two innings, Severino was tired. This was only his second rehab start and he only went one inning (33 pitches) last time out. This is essentially his spring training, so it's going to take time to stretch things out. He threw 64 pitches this time, so he'll need to ramp things up to around 80 next time out and start to pitch well past the second inning. It's a process.
Severino, 25, was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 220 strikeouts against 46 walks in 191 1/3 innings last season.
