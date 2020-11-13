After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Bellator to cancel several planned events, the promotion got back into full swing in late July. Now, as Bellator makes the transition to its new broadcast home on CBS Sports Network, there are big things in store for the promotion. Bellator has already crowned a new champion at bantamweight in Juan Archuleta, who outpointed Patchy Mix in September, as well as a new king at middleweight after Gegard Mousasi outlasted welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

Plus, Patricio Pitbull showed why he may be among the best fighters in the world at 145 pounds when he stopped Pedro Carvalho in the first round to retain his title and advance in the Grand Prix tournament. He'll face Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Darrion Caldwell is set to face AJ McKee with a shot in the finals and at the $1 million prize on the line on Nov. 19.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator Schedule