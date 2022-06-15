Bellator MMA is off and rolling in 2022. The year has brought exciting action back to the cage in the first four months, and the next two are already packed to the gills with massive matchups.

April kicked off with a massive upset as Patricio Ptibull regained his throne atop the featherweight division by outpointing AJ McKee in their rematch. Pitbull used his patience over five rounds to take down the previously undefeated McKee. Now, he and his brother sit atop both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Unfortunately the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix was unable to determine a winner. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson was ruled a no contest after an accidental clash of heads opened a massive gash on Nemkov's head at the end of Round 3. Had the round been completed, a technical decision would have been rendered. Instead, the title stays with Nemkov and the $1 million prize is still up for grabs.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The promotion has a few weeks off to catch its breathe after a whirlwind of bouts in the spring. Action picks back up in late June when middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi welcomes his latest challenger to the cage in the form of Johnny Eblen. The two are set to throw down on June 24 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Then in July, the cage lands in the state of Washington for the first time when lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull looks to defend his title against top contender Sidney Outlaw. The event goes down from Tacoma, Washington, on July 22. And in August, the promotion returns to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a welterweight showdown between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamuchi.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule