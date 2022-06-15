UFC continues to deliver on its promise of action fights. The promotion has rolled through the early part of 2022 with four PPVs already in the books. Interestingly, only one title has changed hands in that time with Deiveson Figueiredo topping Brandon Moreno in their trilogy to regain the championship.

The beginning of May saw some upheaval in the women's strawweight and lightweight divisions. Carla Esparza upset Rose Namajunas to regain the title after nearly eight years away from it. Plus, after losing the title on the scale on Friday, Charles Oliveira made up for it and then some with his win over Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274. By rule, he's now the No. 1 contender for the title instead of the champion.

Then, June saw an all-time title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 where the two combatants laid it all on the line for over 24 minutes before Prochazka claimed the title with a late submission.

The Octagon heads to Austin, Texas, this week for a Fight Night event that features a fun featherweight main event between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. That card also marks the return of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone when he takes on Joe Lauzon. The two were expected to meet at UFC 274, but Cerrone fell ill just hours before the fight and was forced to withdraw.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2022. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule