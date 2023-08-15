Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley are set for a bantamweight title showdown in Boston. Sterling vs. O'Malley headlines UFC 292 inside TD Garden on Saturday night. The co-main event features UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos.

Sterling and O'Malley are in many ways the antithesis of each other. The champion is a grappling savant that is generally underappreciated by fans. The challenger is a quality striker with serious crossover appeal. Sterling has strongly suggested this will be his last bantamweight fight as he prepares to move up a division and clear room for close friend Merab Dvalishvili to make a title run. A number of fan-friendly fighters are on the card, including: Zhang, Lemos, Ian Machado Garry and Marlon Vera.

UFC returns to PPV three weeks later with a card halfway across the planet. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 292. The main event came together one month before the show after a planned bout between Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis fell through. UFC 293 is far from the promotion's only international stop. UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie and UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac take place in Singapore and Paris, respectively, in the weeks between PPVs.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023.

