UFC's 30th anniversary is behind us and the machine rolls on. The promotion returns home to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig as the build towards UFC 296 begins.

Allen and Craig are out to prove they are legitimate players in the 185-pound division. Allen has looked incredibly sharp with five consecutive rear-naked choke wins and a 10-2 run since debuting with the promotion in 2019. Craig dropped to middleweight earlier this year after his solid but unspectacular light heavyweight run petered out. The Scot impressed with a second-round stoppage of Andre Muniz and now looks to fast-track himself into the UFC's official middleweight top 10.

The company hosts UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, sticking to its tradition of closing out the pay-per-view calendar in Las Vegas. A pair of title fights top the card: welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval. UFC president Dana White also announced title fights for the first three pay-per-views of 2024.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule