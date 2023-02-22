The UFC continues to roll on through the first two months of the year with another event on Saturday night at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. February kicked into high gear with Islam Makhachev turned away featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski's bid to become a two-division champion in Australia. Then, Erin Blanchfield made her presence known in the women's flyweight division with a stunning submission of Jessica Andrade.

Now, we move on to a light heavyweight main event when Ryan Spann takes on Nikita Krylov. Spann, 31, has won three of his last four since 2021. Krylov, meanwhile, won his final two bouts of 2022.

Things continue to heat up in March. First, the vacant heavyweight title is on the line when Jon Jones makes his long-awaited debut in the division against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. The matchup comes as it was announced that Francis Ngannou has been stripped of his title and released from his contract. Jones will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since February 2020. Two weeks later, an epic trilogy comes to a head in London when welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

The latest UFC PPV announced is a rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship in Miami on April 8. That card will also feature a much-anticipated rivalry clash between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule