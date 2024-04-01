Brendan Allen won't fight the elite opponent he craves, but he might get a taste of revenge. Allen was originally scheduled to fight Marvin Vettori, his first top-five opponent in the UFC's middleweight rankings, but will instead meet Chris Curtis in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Allen enters the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on a six-fight winning streak with five finishes. "All In" has long called for an opponent to propel him to the middleweight title. Vettori was an appropriate answer but an injury forced him off the card. Curtis (No. 14) can hang his head on being the last person to beat Allen. The win was part of Curtis' eight-fight winning streak, but he's now on a 2-2, 1 NC stretch. Expect additional drama involving Allen and Curtis' teammate, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Allen has repeatedly called Strickland out, the only person other than Curtis to beat him in the last five years.

The UFC will celebrate a milestone event on April 13. UFC 300 has a case for being the deepest card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024.

