brendan-allen-ufc-getty.jpg
Getty

Brendan Allen won't fight the elite opponent he craves, but he might get a taste of revenge. Allen was originally scheduled to fight Marvin Vettori, his first top-five opponent in the UFC's middleweight rankings, but will instead meet Chris Curtis in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Allen enters the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on a six-fight winning streak with five finishes. "All In" has long called for an opponent to propel him to the middleweight title. Vettori was an appropriate answer but an injury forced him off the card. Curtis (No. 14) can hang his head on being the last person to beat Allen. The win was part of Curtis' eight-fight winning streak, but he's now on a 2-2, 1 NC stretch. Expect additional drama involving Allen and Curtis' teammate, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Allen has repeatedly called Strickland out, the only person other than Curtis to beat him in the last five years.

The UFC will celebrate a milestone event on April 13. UFC 300 has a case for being the deepest card ever produced. Five former UFC champions are on the prelims: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, Jessica Andrade and Deiveson Figueiredo, plus the debut of multi-time PFL queen Kayla Harrison. The main card features three title fights: UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and ceremonial BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
April 6
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2
Middleweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 300April 13Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill
Light heavyweight title
Las VegasESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
April 27
Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape 2
Flyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 301
May 4
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg
Flyweight title
Rio de Janeiro
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
May 11
Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Heavyweight
St. Louis
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night May 18
Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
Featherweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 302
June 1
TBA
TBA
Newark
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
June 22
Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat ChimaevMiddleweight Riyadh
ESPN+
UFC 303June 29
TBA
TBA
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 3
TBA
TBA
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+
UFC 305
Aug. 17
TBA
TBA Perth
ESPN+ PPV