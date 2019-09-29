Bellator 228 results -- Patricio Pitbull vs. Juan Archuleta: Live updates, fight card, highlights
The second half of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix goes down on Saturday night in Inglewood, California
Four Featherweight Grand Prix fights -- one for the Bellator featherweight championship -- and a middleweight clash between former UFC stars headline Bellator 228 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.
The night's main event is Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight rematch of their February 2014 clash at UFC Fight Night 36. Both men have experienced recent success in the Bellator cage, though Mousasi lost the middleweight title to Rafael Lovato Jr. via majority decision in June.
The co-main event is a featherweight title defense and first round matchup between champ Patricio "Pitbull" Freire and red-hot challenger Juan Archuleta. Freire captured the lightweight title in his most recent bout, becoming a two-division champ while Archuleta is riding an impressive 18-fight winning streak.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with results, recaps and highlights of the main card fights. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Bellator 228 results, live updates
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire (c) vs. Juan Archuleta -- Featherweight Grand Prix
Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi -- Middleweights
Darrion Caldwell vs. Henry Corrales -- Featherweight Grand Prix
Daniel Weichel vs. Saul Rogers -- Featherweight Grand Prix
A.J. McKee vs. Georgi Karakhanyan -- Featherweight Grand Prix
Bellator 228 fight card, start time
Four Featherweight Grand Prix fights and Machida vs. Mousasi 2 make up the main card for Bellator...
