Bellator MMA is back in the saddle after a lengthy layoff because of COVID-19. The promotion is set to restart with a fight card on Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, after last hosting an event at the end of February. Bellator 242 is set to be headlined by Ricky Bandejas facing off with Sergio Pettis at bantamweight.

When the global pandemic began to rapidly spread, Bellator canceled all scheduled events and went into a holding pattern. According to ESPN, with the promotion's return now official, Bellator intends to hold four events at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, between July and September.

Pettis (19-5) made his Bellator debut in January, scoring a submission win over Alfred Khashakyan at Bellator 238. His move to the promotion came after a lengthy stint in the UFC. Bandejas (13-3) will enter the bout against Pettis riding a two-fight winning streak in the Bellator cage and holding a record of 3-2 in his career thus far with the promotion.

In the co-main event, welterweights Jason Jackson (11-4) and Jordan Mein (31-12) clash. Jackson is 2-1 in Bellator, with the lone loss coming by split decision to Ed Ruth. Strikeforce and UFC veteran Mein is making his Bellator debut after finishing his UFC career with back-to-back wins.

It may not be a deep card like Bellator typically puts out with upwards of 14 fights, but this event has some name value. Aaron Pico and Tywan Claxton are back on the main card and looking to add knockouts to their resumes when they take on Chris Hatley Jr. and Jay Jay Wilson, respectively. Pico bounced back from consecutive TKO losses with another TKO of his own in January. Claxton is coming off a decision win in December.

Below is the full fight card and latest main card odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 242 card

Sergio Pettis -160 vs. Ricky Bandejas +130, bantamweights

Jason Jackson -160 vs. Jordan Mein +130, welterweights

Tywan Claxton -240 vs. Jay Jay Wilson +195, featherweights

Aaron Pico -600 vs. Chris Hatley Jr. +420, featherweights

Logan Storley vs. Mark Lemminger, welterweights

Raufeon Stots vs. Cass Bell, bantamweights

Bellator 242 viewing info