Heavyweights take center stage in the first Bellator event of 2022 as champion Ryan Bader defends the title against top-ranked challenger Valentin Moldavsky in the main event of Bellator 273 on Saturday. The main card is set for a 10 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix and will be televised on Showtime. Bader is a former perennial contender in the UFC who became a two-division champion after joining Bellator in 2017. However, he hasn't fought in the heavyweight division in more than two years while competing in the promotion's light heavyweight tournament. During that time, Moldavsky emerged as a strong heavyweight contender and won the interim title last June with a decision over Timothy Johnson.

Modalvsky is a -335 favorite (risk $335 to win $100), while Bader comes back at +275 in the latest Bellator 273: Bader vs. Modalvsky odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, lightweight contenders square off as Islam Mamedov (-410) takes on Benson Henderson (+330). Before making any picks of your own for Bellator 273, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Andrew Gombas.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

Two weeks ago, Gombas kicked off the 2022 UFC season by telling SportsLine members to back underdog Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar dominated from the opening bell to win a lopsided decision and give Gombas' followers an easy winner. Anyone who has followed him already has seen massive returns.

Now, with Bellator 273 in sight, Gombas has studied the card from every angle and released his top MMA picks. You can only see Gombas' Bellator 273 picks at SportsLine.

Bellator 273: Bader vs. Modalvsky preview

Bader (28-7-1) is arguably one of the most accomplished light heavyweights in MMA history. He joined the UFC as an undefeated prospect in April 2009 and would go on to post a 14-5 record in more than seven years with the promotion. All of his UFC losses came against future or former champions or title contenders.

Bader suffered back-to-back losses against Jon Jones and Tito Ortiz in 2011, but rebounded to win seven of his final eight fights with the promotion. Even so, he eventually left the UFC for Bellator after failing to secure a title fight against former champion Daniel Cormier and never fought for the belt in the UFC.

The Arizona-based fighter immediately became one of Bellator's biggest stars and won the light heavyweight title with a split decision over Phil Davis in June 2017 to begin a six-fight unbeaten streak with the promotion. He went on to win the heavyweight title in January 2019.

However, the 38-year-old has lost two of his last three while competing at light heavyweight and is coming off a first-round stoppage loss to fellow former UFC contender Corey Anderson in October.

Moldavsky (11-1), 29, caught the attention of MMA observers with a strong run through the Rizin promotion, with his lone defeat coming by split decision. The Russian fighter has shown a daunting blend of submission skills and striking while winning all six of his Bellator fights.

In August 2020, he outlasted perennial contender Roy Nelson before defeating Timothy Johnson for the interim belt in June of last year. The matchup with Bader is widely believed to be one of the best fights the promotion could make in 2022. You can only see who to back at SportsLine.

Bellator 273 predictions

We'll reveal one of Gombas' Bellator 273 predictions here: He is going with Sullivan Cauley (-210) to defeat Ben Parrish (+180) in a matchup of light heavyweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Cauley (2-0), 25, is a home-grown Bellator prospect who has shown a well-rounded skill set while finishing both of his professional fights inside of one round. The Arizona native is coming off a stoppage of Deon Clash in October.

Parrish (5-1), 29, is a grappling specialist who joined Bellator following a 4-1 run in the Summit Fighting Championship. His debut resulted in a first-round knockout of Christian Edwards in September.

"Cauley should have a significant wrestling advantage. He is a former college wrestler and trains with none other than Ryan Bader," Gombas told SportsLine.

How to make Bellator 273 picks

Gombas also has strong picks for Bader vs. Modalvsky and other fights on the Bellator 273 card. He's expecting one fighter who is a "strong grappler who looks to establish top control" to earn a dominant victory. Those Bellator 273 picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Bader vs. Modalvsky? And what other picks do you need to see at Bellator 273? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on Bellator 273, all from the insider who's up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.

Bellator 273 odds, fight card, top contenders:

Valentin Moldavsky (-335) vs. Ryan Bader (+275)

Islam Mamedov (-410) vs. Benson Henderson (+330)

Henry Corrales (-125) vs. Aiden Lee (+105)

Jaleel Willis (-240) vs. Sabah Homasi (+200)

Enrique Barzola (-130) vs. Darrion Caldwell (+110)

Chris Gonzalez (-265) vs. Saad Awad (+225)

Sullivan Cauley (-210) vs. Ben Parrish (+180)

Nikita Mikhailov (-800) vs. Blaine Shutt (+550)