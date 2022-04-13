Bellator is marching towards its biggest card of the year thus far. Headlined by Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee vs. Patricio "Pitbull" Freire, the promotion's return to the SAP Center in San Jose, California, presents more than one fight that contends among the best of the week in MMA.

Bellator 277 presents a championship double-header with the inclusion of Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Friday's fight card is not just about the present, it is also about the future. Multiple benefactors of Bellator's solid prospect development are featured on Friday night. Rising star Aaron Pico attempts to build on his career-best run and collegiate wrestling standout Kyle Crutchmer takes the next step in his evolution as a mixed martial artist.

Let's take a look at three fights that are must-see at Bellator 277.

Vadim Nemkov (c) vs. Corey Anderson

Nemkov vs. Anderson is a meaty co-main event fight with plenty of narratives worth exploring. Nemkov will defend his Bellator light heavyweight championship in the finale of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Anderson has looked fantastic since signing with Bellator, most recently crushing heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in under one minute. Capturing Bellator gold would validate Anderson, who was overlooked and dismissed by UFC and a portion of its fans. For Nemkov, a victory would reignite conversations about which promotion has the best light heavyweight. Should Anderson win, UFC supporters will point to his first-round KO loss to Blachowicz. If Nemkov wins convincingly, it would mark his 10th straight victory over increasingly difficult opponents.

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Pico appears to have hit his stride. Earmarked as a star from the get-go, Pico's red-hot momentum was snuffed out on more than one occasion. His recent five-fight winning streak, however, instills a lot of confidence in the former Olympic wrestling hopeful. Pico's well-rounded skillset is beginning to catch up with his intensity. A product of Jackson Wink MMA, Pico has earned wins via knockout, submission and decision. Edwards (9-1) is a solid regional fighter who, much like Pico, has displayed a well-rounded skillset. Edwards could surprise people, but Pico has faced a higher level of competition to date and should be favored.

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bellator is far better than UFC at grooming prospects. UFC's shark-infested waters make for great matchmaking, but it is often at the expense of elevating potential future stars. Bellator is much more giving to its young fighters. Just look at McKee, who has spent his entire 18-fight career with the promotion. Pico (9-3) has also matured greatly since making his pro debut with Bellator. Crutchmer (8-1) has spent the majority of his four-year career with the promotion and has a lot to offer. A two-time NCAA All-American and two-time Big 12 champion, Crutchmer is no stranger to facing experienced competition. Lombardo (12-2) presents a meaningful challenge following successful outings in Contender Series and in the PFL. A ranking is on the line and the winner of this one could earn himself a meaty fight in the welterweight division.