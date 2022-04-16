Aaron Pico put a beating on Adli Edwards at Bellator 277. Pico overwhelmed Edwards before forcing referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight early in the third round from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Pico used Edwards like a punching bag over two full rounds and a brief segment of the third. Pico (10-3) was levels ahead of his unranked opponent, lighting him up with strikes for nearly 10 full minutes. Pico eliminated judges from the match by landing a thumping strike near the fence line that stumbled Edwards. The 25-year-old did well with his steaming left hook to the body that consistently landed flush and gave Edwards tons of problems throughout the fight.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me," Pico told John McCarthy in the post-fight interview. "I went through a hell of a time. People ridiculed me, people said all kinds of stuff when I was down. I'm just happy I'm on a six-fight win streak. Perseverance and hard work can get you through anything."

Pico extended his win streak to six after falling to 4-3 from back-to-back TKO losses in 2019. He also tied Patricio "Pitbull" Freire's record for most featherweight knockouts with seven. Short notice replacement Edwards fell to 9-2, snapping a winning streak dating back to 2018.

