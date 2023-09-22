Fabian Edwards enters his Bellator 299 fight with middleweight champion Johnny Eblen with a chance to do something unique in mixed martial arts. Should Edwards pull off the win, he would hold a major world championship at the same time as his brother, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

"It feels crazy. It's kind of a surreal moment that I'm so close to making that happen," Edwards told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri of the possibility of joining his brother as a world champion. "... I find the more you stress about it, you tend to mess it up. So, I'm just letting it flow. You know what you're doing it for, but you let it flow and it tends to come to you."

Of course, winning the title is a tall task for Edwards, who earned the opportunity by dominating Gegard Mousasi in a May title eliminator. That win ran Edwards' winning streak to three after suffering back-to-back decision losses.

Eblen has been dominant in his mixed martial arts career, entering Bellator with a 4-0 record and then rattling off nine straight wins in the promotion. In June 2022, Elben won the middleweight title with a one-sided decision over Mousasi. He then picked up his first title defense with a decision over Anatoly Tokov.

In the co-main event, Aaron Pico looks to continue yet another climb toward a potential title shot when he takes on former title contender Pedro Carvalho. Once considered arguably the greatest prospect in mixed martial arts history, Pico has seen multiple setbacks prevent him from reaching the highs expected when he made his pro debut in 2017.

Pico suffered a shocking loss in that debut fight. After rebounding with four straight victories, Pico suffered back-to-back knockout losses and it seemed he could be considered a bust as ever reaching the status of being an elite fighter. That changed after an impressive six-fight winning streak that led to a fight with Jeremy Kennedy, seemingly putting a featherweight title shot in reach.

Once again, Pico suffered a defeat, but this time because of a shoulder injury that forced a TKO for another setback in a snakebitten career. Pico has since gotten back in the win column and now looks to continue a run that leads to better fortune.

He'll do so against Carvalho, who lost to Patricio Pitbull in a November 2020 Grand Prix bout that was also for Pitbull's championship. Including the loss to Pitbull, Carvalho is in the middle of the worst stretch of his career, with a 2-4 record since the start of 2020.

Bellator 299 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Johnny Eblen (c) -550 Fabian Edwards +400 Middleweight title Aaron Pico -1100 Pedro Carvalho +700 Featherweight Sinead Kavanagh -140 Sara Collins +120 Women's featherweight Mads Burnell -280 Daniel Weichel +230 Featherweight Levan Chokheli -220 Sabah Homasi +180 Welterweight

Viewing information

Date: Sept. 23 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET (main card)

Sept. 23 | 4 p.m. ET (main card) Location: 3 Arena-- Dublin, Ireland

3 Arena-- Dublin, Ireland TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime app

Prediction

While the story of the Edwards brothers as simultaneous world champions is certainly intriguing, this is as bad of a style match for Edwards as the odds imply. Eblen's wrestling allows him to smother attacks from opponents and he's unlikely to be interested in allowing Edwards much comfort on the feet. Eblen has just two stoppage wins in his Bellator career as a result of his style, but it works and has led him to a championship. Look for wrestling and a lot of work from top position for Eblen on Saturday in Dublin. Pick: Johnny Eblen via UD