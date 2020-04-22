Bellator MMA Recharged: Watch CBS Sports Network rebroadcasts of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix

Combat sports are on hold across the world, but that doesn't mean fans itching for an MMA fix are out of luck. On Saturday, April 25, "Bellator MMA Recharged" hits the CBS Sports Network airwaves. Legendary MMA referee and Bellator analyst John McCarthy hosts the show, which will look back at classic Bellator events.

First up will be the first two cards of the Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament, featuring "Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen" and "Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione". The tournament featured some of the top names in the heavyweight division, including legends Chael Sonnen, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Fedor Emelianenko, Frank Mir and others.

The action kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and can be streamed on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. The series will move to Wednesdays with episodes starting April 29 after the premiere on Saturday night.

Here is the upcoming CBS Sports Network schedule:

Saturday, April 25

8 p.m. ET-- Bellator 192 featuring Quinton "Rampage" Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen in the opening round of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix and Douglas Lima defending the welterweight title against Rory MacDonald.

featuring Quinton "Rampage" Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen in the opening round of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix and Douglas Lima defending the welterweight title against Rory MacDonald. 10 p.m. ET -- Bellator 194 featuring Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione in the opening round of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix and Patricky Pitbull vs. Derek Campos in a lightweight bout



How to Watch

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream Live: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App