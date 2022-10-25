Bellator and Rizin are set to usher in the new year with a bang. A Bellator vs. Rizin card is scheduled to close out 2022 in Japan's most iconic fight venue on New Year's Eve, Bellator MMA announced on Monday.

Fighters from the Bellator and Rizin rosters will compete against each other inside the 36,500-seat Saitama Super Arena on Saturday, Dec. 31. The two promotions have previously collaborated on events, but this marks the first time that top athletes from Bellator MMA and Rizin will compete against each other throughout an entire fight card.

Representing Bellator is featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, former featherweight champion AJ McKee, and former bantamweight champions Juan Archuleta and Kyoji Horiguchi. Notably, Horiguchi is the reigning Rizin bantamweight champion. It is Horiguchi's second reign with the title dating back to Dec. 31, 2020.

No matchups have been announced for the 2022 Bellator-Rizin card. The promotions will host a special kick-off press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Roppongi Hills Arena in Tokyo. Several matches will be announced during the presser. Fans can live stream the press conference at 5 a.m. ET via Bellator MMA's YouTube channel.