Combate Global slots one of their most exciting fighters into the main event on Friday night. Roberto Romero churns out fan-friendly fights and he will have another chance to dazzle against Daniel Ayala.

Romero (5-2-1) contributed to Combate's 2021 Fight of the Year against Zed Montanez. He is well positioned to double up on the accolade following a barnburner against Ivan Tena in August 2022. Expectations are high that his fight against Ayala will be fun for as long as it lasts.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The co-main event pits Danielle Taylor vs. Caroline Gallardo in a 120-pound catchweight fight. Gallardo is searching for a fourth consecutive win on Friday night. She should have a tough match on her hands against four-fight UFC veteran Taylor, whose list of victims includes Jessica Penne, Seo Hee Ham, Montserrat Ruiz and Jessica Aguilar.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Daniel Ayala vs. Roberto Romero, featherweight

Danielle Taylor vs. Caroline Gallardo, 120-pound catchweight

Luis Gallegos vs. Arturo Vergara, bantamweight

Thad Jean vs. Georgie Medina, welterweight



Carlos Cordoba vs. Carlos Calderon, featherweight



Combate Global info