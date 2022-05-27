Combate Global world bantamweight champion David Martinez is set to put his striking to the test against kickboxing veteran Arturo Vergara. Martinez vs. Vergara headlines the promotion's latest offering on Sunday, May 29.

The bout came together at the last minute after Frans Mlambo (13-5) was forced to withdraw from his scheduled title bout with Martinez because of an abdominal injury. The new matchup will be a non-title bout in Miami over Memorial Day weekend.

Martinez (6-1) has finished five of his professional fights by knockout. Fans can expect plenty of fireworks as he takes on Vergara, an undefeated mixed martial artist with kickboxing bouts under his belt. Vergara, in his last contest, rattled off a spectacular flying knee knockout in just nine seconds.

Another fight worth keeping an eye on is the featherweight clash between Mauricio Cubillo (10-5) and Justin Vasquez (7-2). A submission specialist, "Puppy" Cubillo has tapped out opponents in 90% of his wins. Cubillo's arsenal of fight-ending submissions includes anaconda chokes, triangle chokes and guillotine chokes. Vasquez is no slouch on the ground either with the majority of his wins coming by way of submission.

Review Sunday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

David Martinez vs. Arturo Vergara, bantamweight

Jade Jorand vs. Marina Sanchez, 110-pound catchweight

Chris Boasso vs. Tino Gilaranz, featherweight

Pierre Daguzan vs. Alan Cantu, bantamweight

Mauricio Cubillo vs. Justin Vasquez, featherweight

Combate Global info