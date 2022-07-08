Combate Global is back on Friday with another thrilling seven-fight card. You can expect the action to be fast-paced in La Jaula. Enrique Gonazlez will take on Angel Alvarez in the main event and the two young lightweights are both among the top prospects in the company. Gonzalez is 12-4 in his career, while Alvarez is a perfect 5-0. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The rest of the main Combate Global card will feature Alfrego "Tarzan" Ruelas (3-2) against Simone Serra (3-2) and Alitzel Mariscal (2-2) against Shannon Goughary (5-7). Meanwhile, the prelims will be headlined by Roger Blanque (4-3) and Carlos Puente, Jr. (6-6). The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, July 8

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for July 8 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Gonzalez to get the win over Alvarez in the main event. Both fighters have had recent success with the company, with Gonzalez riding a four-fight winning streak into Friday, while Alvarez has won both of his bouts in Combate Global. However, Gombas sees the experience advantage playing a huge role in a Gonzalez win.

"Enrique Gonzalez has much more pro experience than Angel Alvarez and is a few years younger," Gombas told SportsLine. "I am really impressed with Gonzalez's resume, as he has faced a high level of competition. Gonzalez is well-rounded and is rapidly improving. I believe he keeps his winning streak going."

July 8 Combate Global fight card

