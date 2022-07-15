The Combate Global season will continue on Friday on Paramount+ with five fights from La Jaula in Miami. The main event will feature world-ranked Mexican battler Ana "La Guerrera" Palacios (6-1-1) against Korean champion Bo Hyun Park (4-1) in a women's atomweight bout. This fight was originally on the card for Combate Global's event on July 1, but had to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, and now the fight between these two exciting prospects is back on. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Also on the featured card will be a featherweight bout between Carlos Guerra (11-10) and Jean Marc Howell (13-7) as well as a 150-pound catchweight fight between Ruben Lozano (9-6) and Marcos Bonilla (5-7). It promises to be another exciting night of action and you won't want to miss a second. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, July 15

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for July 15 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Carlos Guerra to get the win over Jean Marc Howell in a featherweight bout. Guerra is a bare-knuckle boxer and Muay Thai champion who will be making his first appearance in a cage fight since 2020. Meanwhile, Howell comes in on a three-fight losing streak where he's been finished in the first round twice.

"Don't let Guerra's record fool you. He is a serious striker who has a lot of Muay Thai fighting experience," Gombas told SportsLine. "Howell is a striker as well, but I believe his style will play right into Guerra's game. I see this fight being competitive but ending with a Guerra knockout." Stream the card on Paramount+ now.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

July 15 Combate Global fight card

