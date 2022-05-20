Combate Global will bring another exciting five-fight card to la Jaula in Miami on Friday, where the show will be headlined by a pair of established veterans. Javier Reyes will take on Luis Gomez in a featherweight bout, and both have been Combate Global regulars in recent years. Reyes is 13-3 and on a three-fight winning streak, while Gomez is 9-5 and is coming off a decision win last October for Combate Global. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The Combate Global fight card will also feature Ernesto Ibarra (6-1) vs. Pablo Caballero (8-8) in a bantamweight bout that should be fast-paced. Jharely Reyes will also make her professional debut after making headlines by submitting a male fighter in just 22 seconds as a 17-year-old. She'll take on Melissa Gomez Espinoza, who will also make her pro debut. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, May 20

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for May 20 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Gomez to defeat Reyes. The latter has won three consecutive fights within the distance, but Gomez has the better resume, with a win over UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff under his belt and bouts against other UFC fighters like Chase Hooper and Herbert Burns.

Gomez lost to Hooper and Burns by rear-naked chokes, so he'll have to protect against allowing Reyes taking his back. But he's the more proven fighter the deeper the bout goes and he also has proven power, knocking Yusuff out in the first round when they fought at Titan FC in 2017.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

May 20 Combate Global fight card