Conor McGregor's tailor turns 'f--- you' suit into face mask amid coronavirus pandemic
Heil sells other cloth face masks on his website, which go for a whopping $195
During one of the promotional events leading up to the 2017 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, McGregor infamously wore a custom suit that had the words "f--- you" all over it, serving as pinstripes. Now, the suit is being put to good use. Irish designer David August Heil, who serves as McGregor's tailor, is using the suit design to make coronavirus masks.
"Fresh new David August Couture design. 20 more patterns in work now," Heil wrote on an Instagram post, along with a photo of the mask. "Beautifully hand crafted, perfectly fitted, 3 ply thickness, removable filter, & washable."
Based on the comments, fans are very interested in getting their hands on the face mask. McGregor himself even chimed in on the action and commented, "Hahaha need."
"I'd like to place an order," one fan wrote.
Heil does sell some cloth face masks on his website, which can be yours for a whopping $195. For every five sold at that price, the site claims five N95 masks will be donated to hospitals and clinics that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear if Heil plans to sell the profanity-laced face masks, but they'd likely cost fans even more money.
