After defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from the sport. Now, UFC president Dana White is saying that he believes Nurmagomedov was just "emotional" after the win and will return for one final fight.

The fight with Gaethje was Nurmagomedov's first since the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died earlier this year from COVID-19-related complications.

"No way am I going to come here without my father," Nurmagomedov said after the win. "It was first time, after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin. I talk with my mother three days, she don't want that I go fight without father. I promised her, it's going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Speaking with CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb, White suggested that Nurmagomedov might return despite his promise to his mother and attempt to get one more win to retire with a 30-0 record.

"I was sitting there going, 'Oh my god, you've got to be kidding me,'" White said. "I'll tell you this, and I haven't told anybody this yet, Khabib and I have been talking and he was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling he might go for 30-0. ... I think that his dad wanted him to get to 30-0. I think he wants to honor his dad's wish."

White had previously said that he had "something special" in mind for Nurmagomedov's final fight. With one last fight possibly in play, White refused to divulge exactly what he had in mind for that bout.

"I haven't even told him that," White said. "He said he was going to retire, I haven't even said it to him."