Donald Cerrone is a soon-to-be Hall of Famer. Cerrone will be inducted into the modern wing of the UFC Hall of Fame in this year's ceremony in July.

Cerrone's invitation to the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony was announced during Saturday's UFC Fight Night main card. "Cowboy" is only the second fighter to enter the modern wing despite not winning a UFC championship, joining former WEC champion Urijah Faber. Cerrone is also the first individual fighter to be inducted without winning a UFC championship, WEC title or classic UFC tournament.

Despite his absent championship credentials, Cerrone carved a one-of-a-kind career that made him a fan-favorite and multi-time headliner. Cerrone holds the promotional record for most knockdowns (20) and post-fight bonuses (18), the latter of which he shares with Charles Oliveira. Cerrone is also tied for second all-time for most wins, most finishes and most wins in UFC lightweight history. Cerrone also ranked third all-time in total UFC fights with 38

"Cowboy Cerrone is one of the best lightweights in UFC history," UFC president Dana White said. "Cowboy consistently fought the best of the best for over a decade inside the Octagon and set a ton of records in the process. He was also a complete savage who would fight anyone at any time. He is a true legend, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of International Fight Week."

Cerrone announced his retirement following a second-round submission loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 in July 2022, which extended his winless streak to seven. At his best, Cerrone scored wins over the likes of Oliveira, Miller, Edson Barboza, Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson. He's shared the cage with everyone from Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.

Cerrone joins former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and inaugural UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo as this year's inductees. The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Thursday, July 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during UFC International Fight Week.