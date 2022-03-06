Drake has never been shy about putting some money on major sporting events, but his luck ran dry Saturday night. The Canadian rapper reportedly put down $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington in their welterweight fight at UFC 272. Covington emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Masvidal, the No. 6 welterweight in the world, was a significant underdog heading into the fight, as Covington is only behind world champion Kamaru Usman in the rankings. That clearly didn't deter Drake, though. After the loss, Masvidal seemed to want to make amends for the performance.

Covington, meanwhile, didn't hold back on Drake, telling him to "go back to selling those s--tty albums to get back the money" and later adding "Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your s--tty little albums and rapping."

While Covington is right that Drake lost out on some money this time around, it hasn't been all bad when he dips his toes into sports betting. Recently, Drake put down $1.25 million on various Super Bowl bets, including the Rams winning (which they did) and his friend Odell Beckham Jr. scoring a touchdown (which he did).