Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum set for middleweight title fight at UFC 234 in Australia

UFC is heading back to Australia. The promotion announced earlier Tuesday morning that the second PPV event of 2019 will land in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 10 and be headlined by middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's latest title defense.

Whittaker will take on top contender Kelvin Gastelum in a five-round title tilt. It is the only bout officially announced for the card. Whittaker and Gastelum have been coaches for "The Ultimate Fighter 28," which is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 30 with an event headlined by Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman.

Both fighters are former TUF winners with Whittaker (21-4) winning at welterweight in 2012 on "TUF: The Smashes" and Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC) winning the middleweight trophy during the show's 17th season in 2013. Whittaker has been inactive since defeating Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in June while nursing a hand injury.

Whittaker is 8-0 since moving up to middleweight after having difficulties with cutting weight with two wins over Romero and back-to-back knockout wins over Ronald Souza and Derek Brunson. Gastelum is riding a two-fight winning streak with a knockout win over former champion Michael Bisping and a split decision win over Souza.