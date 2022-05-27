Sean Brady is impressed with Khamzat Chimaev, but he won't put the violent force on a pedestal. Brady is looking to make a move on the welterweight elite and expects to see Chimaev at the top of the mountain.

Chimaev (11-0) exploded into the UFC with three dominant, spotless finishes over just two months. Brady (15-0) may not receive quite the same level of fanfare, but he has stepped up to the occasion in all four of his UFC appearances. Chimaev presented himself as a top contender in a grueling fight with highly ranked Gilbert Burns. Brady was impressed with Chimaev's performance but says the fight chipped at his invincible aura.

"I've seen a lot of people giving Khamzat shit because he had a tough fight," Brady told "Morning Kombat" on Friday. "I think people thought Khamzat was going to go in there and shoot f---ing lasers out of his eyes. He's human! Yes, he's very, very good and he mauled a couple of guys who weren't that good in skill. I knew that was not going to go down like that. I knew it was going to be a tough fight and I knew Gilbert was going to take it to him and he f---ing did. Khamzat looked great. To go in there being No. 11 and beating the No. 2 guy, that is a big f---ing jump and he looked great.

"He's very well-rounded everywhere. He doesn't have many holes. But he showed in that fight, which I already knew, he is a human being. He can be hit, he can be hurt, he can be rocked. He can be, essentially, finished. If that fight had two more rounds. It was super close. If they had said Gilbert Burns [won], I would have been completely fine with that. It was a super close fight. I think two more rounds and Gilbert would have kept putting [his foot] on that pedal."

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Brady has no doubt that Chimaev is among the best welterweights in the world. There is at least one fighter, however, that is going to give Chimaev a lot of trouble.

"Khamzat is beating most of the guys in the division. 100%. But not me. I think I can beat all these guys. I think we're going to go [up the ranks] until we meet each other. It's definitely going to happen.

"...Once I can do what I do in training inside the Octagon, I don't think anyone can beat me in the world."

Brady also examined the career trajectory of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. "The Nigerian Nightmare" has established himself as the second greatest welterweight, only behind Georges St-Pierre, in the eyes of many. Usman has repeatedly called for a crossover fight with boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez. Brady sees that as part of Usman's exit strategy.

"Personally, I don't think Kamaru is going to be around much longer," Brady said. "I think he is going to have one or two more fights and then I think he is going to ride off into the sunset. He's done everything already. He's talking about boxing Canelo [Alvarez]. Once you start saying shit like that. You're thinking about other stuff. But as far as a fighter, Kamaru is great. He has great wrestling... He's the pound-for-pound best because of how good he is. Nobody thought he was going to knock out Masvidal the way he did. He f---ing starched him. I'm just excited to be part of a division that has all these good guys. I think I match up well against everybody."

Brady is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa in November.