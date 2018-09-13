Triton Fights 9: How to watch three MMA title bouts in New York on SportsLive
Everything you need to know to tune in for some Friday night championships
Triton Fights, host of some of New York's biggest MMA events, will take over The Space at Westbury on Friday for the Triton Fights 9 showcase, and three different title bouts are set to headline the evening.
Famed fighter Chris "The Savage One" Bretton will make his anticipated MMA return at the arena in a heavyweight semifinal against Robert Brothers -- a fight that allows Bretton a chance to advance to a November title bout.
But three other championship fights make up the bulk of the Friday night showdown, with Paul Thimote taking on Dylan Mantello for the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) title, Ashiek Ajim battling Christian Acerbo for the Triton Fights Bantamweight title and Mike Fitzroy squaring off against Vilson Ndregjoni for the Triton Fights Featherweight title.
Here's how to tune in for all the action, which goes down Friday roughly 20 miles from Manhattan:
How to watch
Date: Friday, Sept. 14
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
Location: The Space at Westbury (Westbury, New York)
Stream: SportsLive*
*Note: Triton Fights 9 is not part of the normal SportsLive subscription but is available as a $7.95 PPV option.
