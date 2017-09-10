UFC 215 -- Nunes vs. Shevchenko watch live stream, start time, PPV price, prelims

After Ray Borg's withdrawal against Demetrious Johnson, Nunes and Shevchenko are the headlining fight

With Ray Borg's abrupt withdrawal from his fight against Demetrious Johnson, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will now highlights UFC 215. Nunes is looking to defend the title she took from Miesha Tate in July 2016 for the second time. Nunes handily defeated Ronda Rousey at the end of 2016, but was forced to pull out of a fight with Shevchenko before UFC 213 with a sinus issue mere hours before the fight. Nunes beat Shevchenko at UFC 196, but the Polish fighter has vastly improved.

The rest of the main card is higlighted will be Neil Magny vs. Rafael Dos Anjos as the former champ looks to improve on his welterweight campaign. Although it's a bit shorter than a normal card, it's full of intriguing match-ups, with Nunes and Shevchenko being one of the more anticipated rematches in some time. The fight card is listed below with the latest betting odds.

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Valentina Shevchenko -120

Amanda Nunes (c) +100

Women's bantamweight title

Rafael Dos Anjos -190

Neil Magny +165

Welterweight

Ilir Latifi -130

Tyson Pedro +110

Light heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens -117

Gilbert Melendez -103

Featherweight

Sara McMann -275

Ketlen Vieira +215

Women's bantamweight

Henry Cejudo -320

Wilson Reis +270

Flyweight

Ashlee Evans-Smith -270

Sarah Moras +210

Women's bantamweight

Gavin Tucker -235

Rick Glenn +200

Featherweight

Alex White -160

Mitch Clarke +140

Lightweight

Arjan Bhuller -225

Luis Henrique +175

Heavyweight

Adriano Martins -400

Kajan Johnson +300

Lightweight

Early prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. At 8 p.m. ET, it will switch over to FS1 for prelims. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET. The fight will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. For the PPV portion of the fight, you can order it on UFC.TV for $59.99, or use UFC's site to see which bars will be streaming the fight. The fight will also be available through your local cable provider/TV for the same price as the stream.

