UFC 215 -- Nunes vs. Shevchenko watch live stream, start time, PPV price, prelims
After Ray Borg's withdrawal against Demetrious Johnson, Nunes and Shevchenko are the headlining fight
With Ray Borg's abrupt withdrawal from his fight against Demetrious Johnson, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will now highlights UFC 215. Nunes is looking to defend the title she took from Miesha Tate in July 2016 for the second time. Nunes handily defeated Ronda Rousey at the end of 2016, but was forced to pull out of a fight with Shevchenko before UFC 213 with a sinus issue mere hours before the fight. Nunes beat Shevchenko at UFC 196, but the Polish fighter has vastly improved.
The rest of the main card is higlighted will be Neil Magny vs. Rafael Dos Anjos as the former champ looks to improve on his welterweight campaign. Although it's a bit shorter than a normal card, it's full of intriguing match-ups, with Nunes and Shevchenko being one of the more anticipated rematches in some time. The fight card is listed below with the latest betting odds.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Valentina Shevchenko -120
Amanda Nunes (c) +100
Women's bantamweight title
Rafael Dos Anjos -190
Neil Magny +165
Welterweight
Ilir Latifi -130
Tyson Pedro +110
Light heavyweight
Jeremy Stephens -117
Gilbert Melendez -103
Featherweight
Sara McMann -275
Ketlen Vieira +215
Women's bantamweight
Henry Cejudo -320
Wilson Reis +270
Flyweight
Ashlee Evans-Smith -270
Sarah Moras +210
Women's bantamweight
Gavin Tucker -235
Rick Glenn +200
Featherweight
Alex White -160
Mitch Clarke +140
Lightweight
Arjan Bhuller -225
Luis Henrique +175
Heavyweight
Adriano Martins -400
Kajan Johnson +300
Lightweight
Early prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. At 8 p.m. ET, it will switch over to FS1 for prelims. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET. The fight will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. For the PPV portion of the fight, you can order it on UFC.TV for $59.99, or use UFC's site to see which bars will be streaming the fight. The fight will also be available through your local cable provider/TV for the same price as the stream.
