UFC 222 start time: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live stream, prelims, date, location, card

Saturday night brings us the next pay-per-view offering from the UFC with UFC 222 in Las Vegas. While this was not the card many were expecting to start, it's still headlined by one of the most notable names in mixed martial arts who looks to continue her dominance in the sport.

The marquee fight sees Cris Cyborg defend her featherweight championship against Yana Kunitskaya who will be making her debut in the UFC. Cyborg (19-1-0) and Kunitskaya (10-3-0) were added as the main event on the card after the men's featherweight title fight fell through. Champion Max Holloway suffered an injury, leaving challenger Frankie Edgar without an opponent.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Despite not competing for the featherweight championship, Edgar (21-5-1) will still fight on Saturday as he takes on undefeated rising contender Brian Ortega. The jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega (13-0-0) has a chance to make a big name for himself if he can defeat a veteran the likes of Edgar in a PPV co-main event.

Here's the information you need to catch the UFC 222 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 222 prelims

Date: Saturday, March 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1

How to watch UFC 222 main card

Date: Saturday, March 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon

Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the main UFC 222 fight card and betting odds.

UFC 222 main fight card, odds