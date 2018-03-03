UFC 222 start time: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live stream, prelims, date, location, card
Saturday night brings us the next pay-per-view offering from the UFC with UFC 222 in Las Vegas. While this was not the card many were expecting to start, it's still headlined by one of the most notable names in mixed martial arts who looks to continue her dominance in the sport.
The marquee fight sees Cris Cyborg defend her featherweight championship against Yana Kunitskaya who will be making her debut in the UFC. Cyborg (19-1-0) and Kunitskaya (10-3-0) were added as the main event on the card after the men's featherweight title fight fell through. Champion Max Holloway suffered an injury, leaving challenger Frankie Edgar without an opponent.
Despite not competing for the featherweight championship, Edgar (21-5-1) will still fight on Saturday as he takes on undefeated rising contender Brian Ortega. The jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega (13-0-0) has a chance to make a big name for himself if he can defeat a veteran the likes of Edgar in a PPV co-main event.
Here's the information you need to catch the UFC 222 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 222 prelims
Date: Saturday, March 3
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1
How to watch UFC 222 main card
Date: Saturday, March 3
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Now, here's a look at the main UFC 222 fight card and betting odds.
UFC 222 main fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Cris Cyborg (-1600)
Yana Kunitskaya (+800)
Women's featherweight title
Frankie Edgar (-160)
Brian Ortega (+130)
Featherweight
Andre Soukhamthath (-125)
Sean O'Malley (-105)
Bantamweight
Stefan Struve (-175)
Andrei Arlovski (+145)
Heavyweight
Kellen Vieira (-200)
Cat Zingano (+160)
Bantamweight
