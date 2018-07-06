UFC 226 predictions -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier fight card, odds, expert picks

Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the main card in Las Vegas

UFC 226 may in fact deliver as the best fight card of 2018. Expectations were very high for UFC 225 with trash talking Colby Covington facing off with top contender Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title and the rematch between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero for the middleweight crown. But many fans walked away disappointed with the card as a whole with all five main card fights ending in a decision.

However, this week in Las Vegas, history is unlikely to repeat. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is taking on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in one of the few superfights UFC has ever put on. While we were expecting to see featherweight champion Max Holloway battle Brian Ortega, a concussion to Holloway forced the fight off the card. 

Instead, another pair of heavyweights, Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, will take the co-main event honors.

Let's take a look at the full event with the latest odds from Westgate.

UFC 226 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Stipe Miocic (c) -230

Daniel Cormier +185

Heavyweight title

Francis Ngannou -350

Derrick Lewis +275

Heavyweight

Paul Felder -150

Mike Perry +130

Welterweight

Michael Chiesa -155

Anthony Pettis +135

Lightweight

Gokhan Saki -135

Khalil Rountree +115

Light heavyweight

Paulo Costa -400

Uriah Hall +300

Middleweight

Raphael Assuncao -185

Rob Font +155

Bantamweight

Curtis Millender -155

Max Griffin +135

Welterweight

Dan Hooker -130

Gilbert Burns +110

Lightweight

Lando Vannata -180 Drakkar Klose +150 Lightweight
Jamie Moyle -200 Emily Whitmire +170 Women's strawweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Jorgensen (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor). 

UFC 226 predictions        

FightCampbellMormileCocaJorgensenWise

Miocic (c) vs. Cormier

Cormier

Miocic

MiocicMiocicMiocic

Ngannou vs. Lewis

Ngannou

NgannouNgannouNgannou

Ngannou

Felder vs. PerryFelderFelderFelderFelderPerry
Chiesa vs. PettisPettisChiesaPettisChiesaPettis
Rountree vs. SakiSakiRountreeSakiSakiRountree
Overall (2018) 14-16-0 17-13-0 17-13-0 17-13-0 19-11-0

Campbell on why Cormier will win: Being weary of Miocic's concussing power for five rounds is certainly no picnic for anyone. But not only is Cormier unbeaten as a heavyweight, having faced plenty of elite competition, his wrestling advantage will be key if he can close distance and crowd Miocic. Cormier's biggest asset, however, is his gas tank. Should he prove successful in dragging the champion into the deep waters of the championship rounds, this is a fight DC can win. 

Wise on why Miocic will win: If Miocic is smart, he is going to take the Jon Jones gameplan and expand it on Saturday night. The setup is there for the taking, it's just a matter of executing it in the biggest fight of his life. Miocic has noted countless times how he's been counted out in these title defenses (most recently against Francis Ngannou), but the fireman from Ohio continues to prove his doubters wrong. He doesn't have many coming into this superfight as the betting favorite, but Miocic will once again keep this fight at a distance and pick apart DC with his precise boxing and kickboxing style.

Jorgensen on why Ngannou will win: I'm going to give Ngannou the benefit of the doubt here and assume that he learned a thing or two about cardio in his loss to Stipe Miocic where we all kind of feared for his safety. I'm not saying Ngannou will go into the cage ready to run the Boston Marathon or anything, but he'll be prepared enough to stand in there and trade with Lewis. Lewis will get just a little more gassed than Ngannou, and I'll go ahead and predict that the "Predator" nails him with the KO shot early in Round 2.

