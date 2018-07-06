UFC 226 predictions -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier fight card, odds, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the main card in Las Vegas
UFC 226 may in fact deliver as the best fight card of 2018. Expectations were very high for UFC 225 with trash talking Colby Covington facing off with top contender Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title and the rematch between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero for the middleweight crown. But many fans walked away disappointed with the card as a whole with all five main card fights ending in a decision.
However, this week in Las Vegas, history is unlikely to repeat. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is taking on light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in one of the few superfights UFC has ever put on. While we were expecting to see featherweight champion Max Holloway battle Brian Ortega, a concussion to Holloway forced the fight off the card.
Instead, another pair of heavyweights, Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, will take the co-main event honors.
Let's take a look at the full event with the latest odds from Westgate.
UFC 226 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Stipe Miocic (c) -230
Daniel Cormier +185
Heavyweight title
Francis Ngannou -350
Derrick Lewis +275
Heavyweight
Paul Felder -150
Mike Perry +130
Welterweight
Michael Chiesa -155
Anthony Pettis +135
Lightweight
Gokhan Saki -135
Khalil Rountree +115
Light heavyweight
Paulo Costa -400
Uriah Hall +300
Middleweight
Raphael Assuncao -185
Rob Font +155
Bantamweight
Curtis Millender -155
Max Griffin +135
Welterweight
Dan Hooker -130
Gilbert Burns +110
Lightweight
|Lando Vannata -180
|Drakkar Klose +150
|Lightweight
|Jamie Moyle -200
|Emily Whitmire +170
|Women's strawweight
With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Jorgensen (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).
UFC 226 predictions
|Fight
|Campbell
|Mormile
|Coca
|Jorgensen
|Wise
Miocic (c) vs. Cormier
Cormier
Miocic
|Miocic
|Miocic
|Miocic
Ngannou vs. Lewis
Ngannou
|Ngannou
|Ngannou
|Ngannou
Ngannou
|Felder vs. Perry
|Felder
|Felder
|Felder
|Felder
|Perry
|Chiesa vs. Pettis
|Pettis
|Chiesa
|Pettis
|Chiesa
|Pettis
|Rountree vs. Saki
|Saki
|Rountree
|Saki
|Saki
|Rountree
|Overall (2018)
|14-16-0
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
|17-13-0
|19-11-0
Campbell on why Cormier will win: Being weary of Miocic's concussing power for five rounds is certainly no picnic for anyone. But not only is Cormier unbeaten as a heavyweight, having faced plenty of elite competition, his wrestling advantage will be key if he can close distance and crowd Miocic. Cormier's biggest asset, however, is his gas tank. Should he prove successful in dragging the champion into the deep waters of the championship rounds, this is a fight DC can win.
Wise on why Miocic will win: If Miocic is smart, he is going to take the Jon Jones gameplan and expand it on Saturday night. The setup is there for the taking, it's just a matter of executing it in the biggest fight of his life. Miocic has noted countless times how he's been counted out in these title defenses (most recently against Francis Ngannou), but the fireman from Ohio continues to prove his doubters wrong. He doesn't have many coming into this superfight as the betting favorite, but Miocic will once again keep this fight at a distance and pick apart DC with his precise boxing and kickboxing style.
Jorgensen on why Ngannou will win: I'm going to give Ngannou the benefit of the doubt here and assume that he learned a thing or two about cardio in his loss to Stipe Miocic where we all kind of feared for his safety. I'm not saying Ngannou will go into the cage ready to run the Boston Marathon or anything, but he'll be prepared enough to stand in there and trade with Lewis. Lewis will get just a little more gassed than Ngannou, and I'll go ahead and predict that the "Predator" nails him with the KO shot early in Round 2.
