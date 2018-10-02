UFC 229 fight card -- McGregor vs. Khabib: Rumors, date, press conference, price, tickets
All the info you need for the UFC 229 card coming up in Las Vegas
Following a two-year layoff from UFC, Conor McGregor is finally set to make his return to the Octagon. This Saturday night in las Vegas, the brash Irishman will return to competition as he challenges lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title that he was never even defeated for.
These two are certainly no friends of one another, which of course is evidenced by the infamous Brooklyn bus attack that took place prior to UFC 223 -- the same event where Nurmagomedov was crowned champion. The time for all the talking and nonsense has come to a close, though, as these two incredible fighters are ready to do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena live on pay-per-view.
In the co-main event of the night, it appears that the UFC gave itself an insurance policy for the main event. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and former champion Anthony Pettis are officially on the card and could serve as replacements should either McGregor or Nurmagomedov suffer an injury. When the Ferguson vs. Pettis bout was added to the UFC 229 card, the heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov was bumped from the co-main event slot.
With an event of this magnitude, many are likely planning on heading to T-Mobile Arena to catch the action live. The UFC announced the ticket pricing for UFC 229, and ESPN's Ariel Helwani provided that information.
Oct. 6 is fast approaching, and below you can have a look at the UFC 229 fight card that has been set as we eagerly anticipate the showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor in Las Vegas.
|Fight
|Weight Class
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor
UFC lightweight championship
Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
Lightweight
|Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
Flyweight
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
Light heavyweight
Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Women's strawweight
Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
Bantamweight
Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Women's bantamweight
Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin
Welterweight
|Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
