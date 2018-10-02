UFC 229 fight card -- McGregor vs. Khabib: Rumors, date, press conference, price, tickets

All the info you need for the UFC 229 card coming up in Las Vegas

Following a two-year layoff from UFC, Conor McGregor is finally set to make his return to the Octagon. This Saturday night in las Vegas, the brash Irishman will return to competition as he challenges lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title that he was never even defeated for. 

These two are certainly no friends of one another, which of course is evidenced by the infamous Brooklyn bus attack that took place prior to UFC 223 -- the same event where Nurmagomedov was crowned champion. The time for all the talking and nonsense has come to a close, though, as these two incredible fighters are ready to do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena live on pay-per-view

In the co-main event of the night, it appears that the UFC gave itself an insurance policy for the main event. Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and former champion Anthony Pettis are officially on the card and could serve as replacements should either McGregor or Nurmagomedov suffer an injury. When the Ferguson vs. Pettis bout was added to the UFC 229 card, the heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov was bumped from the co-main event slot. 

With an event of this magnitude, many are likely planning on heading to T-Mobile Arena to catch the action live. The UFC announced the ticket pricing for UFC 229, and ESPN's Ariel Helwani provided that information. 

Oct. 6 is fast approaching, and below you can have a look at the UFC 229 fight card that has been set as we eagerly anticipate the showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor in Las Vegas. 

Fight Weight Class

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight championship

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Lightweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander VolkovHeavyweight

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Flyweight

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Light heavyweight

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Women's strawweight

Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Bantamweight

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Women's bantamweight

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Welterweight

Gray Maynard vs. Nik LentzLightweight
Scott Holtzman vs. Alan PatrickLightweight

