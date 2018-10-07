UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor live stream, watch online, start time, fight card, PPV price, odds
Here's everything you need to know to catch the massive UFC 229 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are about to step into the Octagon and settle both their personal score and the lightweight title on Saturday night inside the Octagon in the main event of UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated Nurmagomedov is the reigning lightweight title holder, and as we all remember, the last time we saw McGregor in the Octagon he was making history by becoming a two-division champ. The showdown is about to go down in Sin City between the two MMA superstars.
In the co-main event, two former lightweight champions take center stage as Tony Ferguson returns from injury to take on Anthony Pettis. Essentially, this bout on Saturday prior to the main event could serve as a title eliminator with the winner earning a shot at the gold down the road. That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Vegas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 229 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 229 prelims
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to watch UFC 229 main card
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)
Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 229 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 229 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -160
Conor McGregor +130
UFC lightweight title
Tony Ferguson -340
Anthony Pettis +260
Lightweight
Dominick Reyes -240
Ovince Saint Preux +190
Light heavyweight
|Alexander Volkov -170
|Derrick Lewis +140
|Heavyweight
|Felice Herrig -120
|Michelle Waterson +110
|Women's strawweight
-
UFC 229: Ferguson defeats Pettis via TKO
Unfortunately, a broken hand suffered by Pettis put a halt to the lightweight bout
-
UFC 229 results, updates, highlights
Follow along live as the pair of top lightweights in MMA collide in Las Vegas with legacy on...
-
UFC 229: Derrick Lewis rallies for TKO
Lewis fired back with time running out to keep him in the title hunt
-
McGregor vs Nurmagomedov odds and picks
Brian Campbell already called Derrick Lewis (+255) and Daniel Cormier (+140) winning in up...
-
UFC 229 predictions, odds, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking to win on the loaded card in Las Vegas on Saturday...
-
UFC 229 odds: Khabib favored to retain
Oddsmakers envision the undefeated champion spoiling McGregor's return