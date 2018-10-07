UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor live stream, watch online, start time, fight card, PPV price, odds

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are about to step into the Octagon and settle both their personal score and the lightweight title on Saturday night inside the Octagon in the main event of UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated Nurmagomedov is the reigning lightweight title holder, and as we all remember, the last time we saw McGregor in the Octagon he was making history by becoming a two-division champ. The showdown is about to go down in Sin City between the two MMA superstars.

In the co-main event, two former lightweight champions take center stage as Tony Ferguson returns from injury to take on Anthony Pettis. Essentially, this bout on Saturday prior to the main event could serve as a title eliminator with the winner earning a shot at the gold down the road. That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Vegas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 229 action on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 229 prelims

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 229 main card

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon | Channel: PPV (check your local provider)

Price: $64.99 (HD), $54.99 (SD)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 229 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 229 main card, odds