UFC 238 start time -- Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes: Live stream, fight card, date, TV channel

UFC is headed back to Chicago this weekend with the UFC 238 event invading the United Center on Saturday night. The main event of the UFC 238 card will crown a new bantamweight champion as reigning flyweight champ Henry Cejudo and No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes scrap for the 135-pound title that was recently vacated by ex-champion TJ Dillashaw.

In addition to the bantamweight title main event, the women's flyweight title will be on the line as Valentina Shevchenko makes her first defense against challenger Jessica Eye, and ex-interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson makes his return to the Octagon for what should be an entertaining fight against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 238 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 238 prelims

Date: Saturday, June 8 | Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 238 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 238 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 238 main card, odds