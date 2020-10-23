Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov makes the third defense of his title on Saturday when he takes on interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The unification bout headlines the main UFC 254 fight card, which begins at 2 p.m. ET, an early start that allows the fight to be shown in prime time in the champion's native Dagestan. The rugged Gaethje earned his title bid on the strength of a stoppage of former top-ranked contender Tony Ferguson in May. Travel restrictions caused Nurmagomedov to back out of a scheduled April fight with Ferguson and he has not defended his title since beating Dustin Poirier last September.

Nurmagomedov is a -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100), while Gaethje is a +270 underdog in the latest Khabib vs. Gaethje odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Jared Cannonier is -120 in the UFC 254 odds as he takes on Robert Whittaker (+100) in an important middleweight battle. Before locking in your UFC 254 picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Brandon Wise has to say.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable for five consecutive years. In fact, Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Gaethje's TKO victory over Ferguson in May.

Since the UFC returned following a period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 52-32-1 while nailing the method of victory 35 times. At UFC 253, Wise accurately called an upset victory for Jan Blachowicz (+220) against Dominick Reyes (-260) in their co-main event clash for the vacant light heavyweight title. He told SportsLine members that Blachowicz's power would likely be the difference in the fight, and was proven correct when a clean combination led to a stoppage of Reyes in the second round. Anyone who has consistently followed Wise is way up.

Now, with UFC 254 fast approaching, Wise has carefully studied every matchup on the main card, identified the best value in the UFC 254 odds and released his MMA picks for each fight. He's only sharing those selections here.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje expert preview

Wise knows many MMA observers believe Gaethje will offer the most viable threat of ending the Russian champion's undefeated record and reign over the lightweight division.

Nurmagomedov (28-0), 32, is famous for his relentless ground game in which he uses takedowns and grappling to subdue his opponents before beating them into oblivion.

Critics once questioned the overall level of competition on his resume, but those concerns were quelled by submission wins over former champions Conor McGregor and Poirier in his last two fights.

Gaethje (22-2), also 32, is considered a more dangerous foe than most of Nurmagomedov's opponents because of his own accomplished background in wrestling. He was an All-American at Northern Colorado but has rarely tapped into that skill set while inside the Octagon.

That's because his ruthless brawling has served him well. His brutal stoppage of Ferguson ended a 12-fight win streak that spanned seven-plus years for "El Cucuy." You can see Wise's coveted Nurmahomedov vs. Gaethje picks here.

Top UFC 254 predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 254 main-card selections here: He is backing Walt Harris (+135) to get the best of Alexander Volkov (-155) in a matchup of heavyweight contenders.

Harris (13-8-1), 37, saw a four-fight unbeaten streak come to an end in his last fight, as he was stopped in the second round by UFC icon Alistair Overeem after having the former title contender in serious trouble in the first round. All 13 wins in his MMA career have come by stoppage.

Volkov (31-8) won his first four fights under the UFC banner but has taken a step back with defeats in two of his past three outings. The 31-year-old Russian dropped a five-round decision to Curtis Blaydes in June.

"Volkov likes to point fight from the outside, but I expect to see Harris blitz forward and go for the finish before too long," Wise told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 254 picks

Wise also has strong picks for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje and every other bout on the main UFC 254 card. He's also backing one fighter who is getting plenty of value given his current odds. You can only see those selections here.

UFC 254 main-card odds (via William Hill)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-330) vs Justin Gaethje (+270)

Jared Cannonier (-120) vs. Robert Whittaker (+100)

Alexander Volkov (-155) vs. Walt Harris (+135)

Phil Hawes (-265) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+225)

Lauren Murphy (-240) vs. Liliya Shakirova (+200):

Magomed Ankalaev (-275) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+235)