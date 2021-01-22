Conor McGregor hasn't fought in a year, but inactivity has never diminished his star power. The former two-division champion returns on Saturday to face rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The main UFC 257 fight card from Fight Island is set for 10 p.m. ET. McGregor scored a first-round knockout in their 2014 meeting on his way to becoming perhaps the sport's most prolific figure. Poirier rebounded to evolve into one of the world's most feared lightweights and won an interim title. He is now the division's No. 2-ranked contender, while McGregor is fourth.

Poirier vs. McGregor expert preview

Wise knows the main event features two of the sport's most gifted fighters, even if "The Notorious" one is better known to the public because of his massive global popularity. The analyst also knows MMA observers would be mistaken to underestimate Poirier, who has quietly become one of the UFC's most successful fighters since his first meeting with McGregor.

McGregor is known as much for his larger-than-life disposition and trash talking as he is for his fighting chops, though the latter can't be disputed. He is just one of four two-division champions in UFC history, while his only losses in the promotion came in splitting a pair of epic battles with Nate Diaz and at the hands of the undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The bold Irishman had numerous prolonged absences from the Octagon while he pursued a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and other business interests. Last year in his only UFC appearance, he dismantled fellow fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in 41 seconds without absorbing a single blow.

Top UFC 257 predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 257 main-card picks here: He is siding with Amanda Ribas (-320) to get the best of Marina Rodriguez (+260) in a battle of women's flyweight prospects.

Ribas (10-1) has fast emerged as a serious contender on the strength of a 4-0 run to start her UFC career, with two of the victories coming by submission. The 27-year-old Brazilian saw her stock rise with a first-round submission against former rising star Paige VanZant, who has since left the promotion.

Rodriguez (12-1-2) is a fellow Brazilian who is similarly climbing the ranks after proving she can hold her own against upper-tier competition. She started her UFC campaign with a four-fight undefeated streak that included two draws. But the 33-year-old is looking to rebound from the first defeat of her MMA career, dropping a split decision against veteran Carla Esparza in July.

UFC 257 odds, main card

Conor McGregor (-320) vs. Dustin Poirier (+260)

Dan Hooker (-125) vs. Michael Chandler (+105)

Joanne Calderwood (-125) vs. Jessica Eye (+105)

Ottman Azaitar (-165) vs. Matt Frevola (+145)

Amanda Ribas (-320) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+260)