As far as UFC debuts are concerned, former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler was as impressive as anyone could have imagined on Saturday. Then he took to the microphone to seal his moment.

Chandler (22-5), who was given no favors in being matched against the battle-tested Dan Hooker (20-10) in the co-main event of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, lit up Etihad Arena by delivering a first-round TKO. The 34-year-old slugger then shot his shot about what might be next -- up to and including a possible UFC lightweight title shot.

"I have to get something off my chest. I tell you all this -- this is the greatest moment in my professional life," Chandler said. "Conor McGregor, surprise surprise, there is a new king in the lightweight division!"

The fight took place moments before McGregor took on former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event. After briefly mentioning Poirier, Chandler also sent a message to unbeaten 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"On your quest to 3-0, you have got to beat somebody so beat me," Chandler said, "if you can."

After a tense start in which Chandler landed right hands to the body without taking any damage in return against the much taller Hooker, Chandler woke up the building with a bomb.

Following a right hand to the body which caused Hooker to lower his hands, Chandler followed with a left hook to the chin that dropped Hooker. A barrage of punches followed on the ground before referee Marc Goddard jumped in at 2:30 of the opening round.

"It has been such a long road," Chandler said. "Lot of ups and a couple downs, but every road has led me to this. Here we are. Let's go get that title shot soon.

"Listen, man, we throw punches in bunches. We keep it simple. What we are doing down in South Florida is absolutely amazing."

Chandler leaped to the top of the cage after the stoppage and nearly stumbled backward after landing a huge backflip in celebration.

Hooker, a native of New Zealand, suffered his second straight defeat following a five-round decision loss to Poirier last June. The 30-year-old left his gloves in the cage after the fight, which typically symbolizes his intention to retire.